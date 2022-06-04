Central Phoenix house fire spreads to neighboring home, displacing residents

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: Phoenix Fire Department

A Phoenix home caught fire on Saturday, June 4 and sent flames over to a neighboring home, says the fire department.

Just before 1 p.m., firefighters arrived at the fire near 7th Street and Camelback Road, says Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller. "Crews arrived on the scene and found a working house fire quickly extending to an adjacent home. Crews secured multiple supply lines, extended hose lines and rapidly attacked the fire," he said.

The fire was under control in less than 20 minutes, Keller added.

It's not known how many people are displaced because of the fire and the cause is under investigation.

No injuries to residents or firefighters have been reported.