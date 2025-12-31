Whiskey Row Boot Drop returns to Prescott for 15th year

The Brief Thousands gathered at Whiskey Row in Prescott for the 15th annual New Year’s Eve Boot Drop, featuring a 6-foot-tall illuminated cowboy boot descending from the historic Palace Restaurant. The event, which included drops at 10 p.m. and midnight to ring in 2026, has grown from 2,000 attendees at its debut to more than 20,000 in recent years.



Thousands gathered at Whiskey Row on Wednesday night for the 15th annual New Year’s Eve Boot Drop, a western-themed tradition that organizers say is the only one of its kind in the world.

What we know:

The event features a 6-foot-tall illuminated cowboy boot that descends from the flagpole of the historic Palace Restaurant. To accommodate all ages, the boot drops twice: once at 10 p.m. and again at midnight to ring in 2026.

"This is the only boot drop worldwide, as far as we know," said Matt Brassard of M&M Entertainment & Productions.

The celebration, which includes fireworks, live music and rides, has grown significantly since its debut. While the inaugural event drew about 2,000 people, recent crowds have exceeded 20,000, creating a significant economic boost for the city.

"Now it's hard to even find a room if you don't look in advance," Brassard said.

The tradition pays homage to the city’s heritage as the home of the world’s oldest rodeo. Residents and tourists alike have turned the "blingy" boot descent into a signature Arizona destination for the holiday.