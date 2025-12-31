New Year's Eve revelers in the Phoenix area have transportation options to get home safe

The Brief Other transportation options are available for New Year's Eve revelers in the Phoenix area. Many rideshare apps are offering discounted ride. Valley Metro is also offering free light rail and bus rides.



New Year's Eve celebrations are taking place across the Phoenix area on the night of Dec. 31, and for many, those plans include a safe ride home.

Big picture view:

From Uber and Lyft to Waymo and Valley Metro, a planned safe ride home means one less decision at the end of the night and one less risk on Valley roads.

Many apps are offering discounted rides this New Year's Eve. Additionally, Valley Metro has teamed up with Coors Light to provide free transportation. All light rail and bus rides will be free across the Valley starting at 7 p.m. and continuing into the early morning hours on Thursday.

Dig deeper:

In terms of safety, rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft have various measures, such as requiring a personalized code for riders and drivers to verify each other, the ability to share your ride with friends or family, and alerts if a driver goes off course.

What you can do:

Meanwhile, law enforcement is encouraging riders to be aware of their surroundings and to verify the car they are getting into.

"Verify the driver's information. Verify the car information. For example, make, model, license plate before they're going inside the car, if possible, to sit in the backseat," said Lindsey Fernandez, public information officer for the Tempe Police Department.

Local perspective:

Tempe resident Jessica Kuna says she prioritizes safety by traveling with others or using driverless options.

"I usually always ride with a friend. So I feel like I'm, like, decently safe," Kuna said. "My husband doesn't really drink, so he usually drives me and my friends. If he can't make it, we do Waymo or something like that. It just doesn't seem worth it to even take one drink and try to drive."

