These iconic restaurants are all owned by the same companies

Last week, the popular restaurant chain Red Lobster made headlines with reports that it was considering filing for bankruptcy.

Red Lobster started as a single restaurant in Florida and worked its way up to becoming a national chain with investors and various owners, a behind-the-scenes route that many popular chain restaurants in the U.S. have followed as well.

And while we all recognize these chains by their name alone, many of them are actually grouped together and owned by just a few restaurant groups.

Here is a look at which companies own some of the biggest names in the restaurant business:

Yum Brands

KFC

Pizza Hut

Taco Bell

The Habit Burger Grill

Restaurant Brands International

Tim Hortons

Burger King

Popeyes

Firehouse Subs

Darden

Olive Garden

Longhorn Steakhouse

Yard House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Capital Grille

Seasons 52

Eddie V’s

Bahama Breeze

JAB Holding

Krispy Kreme

Panera

Espresso House

Pret A Manger

Focus Brands

Carvel

Jamba

Auntie Anne’s

Cinnabon

Schlotzsky’s

Moe’s

McAlister’s

Inspire Brands

Arby’s

Baskin Robbins

Buffalo Wild Wings

Dunkin’

Jimmy John’s

Sonic

Bloomin’ Brands

Outback Steakhouse

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Bonefish Grill

Fleming’s

Aussie Grill

Brinker International

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Maggiano’s Little Italy

It’s Just Wings

