Chandler animal abuse case: 2 more dogs picked up from Arizona Humane Society

A happy reunion, mixed with a farewell party.

Disabled dogs are back with people who care about them, including a roomful of humane society workers who nursed them back to health.

"I think, I think I’m honestly just …it’s finally over. It’s shock. Excitement. Look how happy they are. Just so happy," said Shira Scott Astroff, with the Animal Rescue Mission.

Fifty-five dogs were seized from a Chandler home in deplorable conditions. The house is now boarded up. The owner April McLaughlin, who was arrested and released, did not answer the door today.

The Arizona Humane Society is tasked with matching these pets to the right people, as best they can.

"For the pets that don’t have microchips. We’re just having a lot of people reach out, knowing that Patrick is home, and we’re asking them for pictures and medical records to match the pets to the right people," said Francisco Cabela, with AHS.

Three dogs are going to shelters in Los Angeles, and another five are going to Oakland – putting a painful past behind them. And with hope, the nightmare is finally over.

Related article

"So she can go back and go get more dogs and I believe she will 100%," said Jill Marsh, with Bella Vita Rescue Shelter. "It’s scary and it can happen all over again, yes."

McLaughlin went to court to try and get 13 dogs back in her custody, but a judge denied it. Now, she has two weeks to appeal.