'House of Horrors' update: Judge denies April McLaughlin's request for seized dogs' return

A court hearing took place on Wednesday for a Chandler woman who is under investigation for animal and elder abuse.

April McLaughlin initially requested 47 dogs back into her custody. However, McLaughlin, who went by the number of "Sydney McKinley" during the hearing, changed her initial request during the court hearing, and asked to have 13 dogs returned to her instead, telling the presiding judge that she went over the list of dogs with Chandler Police a week ago, and identified 13 dogs that she considered as ‘personal family dogs.’

The judge who presided over the hearing, however, denied McLaughlin's petition.

Dogs seized in case that shocked the Valley

Nearly three weeks ago, authorities seized 55 dogs from her home and found five dogs dead.

In the days since the dogs' seizures, officials with the Arizona Humane Society said five of the 55 dogs were euthanized. The animals, which were found at her home near Cooper and Pecos Roads, were trapped in kennels or loose in filthy rooms, living in their own waste.

A report submitted to the city a day after the animal seizures described the home as a "biohazard." According to the document, windows were closed, and mobility, along with visibility, was impeded by excessive clutter, wet and dry feces, urine, and dog food everywhere.

At one point, the Arizona Humane Society says that McLaughlin had up to 63 dogs in her home.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ April McLaughlin

McLaughlin, 48, has been out of jail for several weeks. She did not speak publically about this case prior to the hearing, but she did speak during the court hearing.

"Is it possible that when you have dogs that are sick, or that are special needs, or they have an infection of some kind, that they may be walking through the house and not make it outside, and may have an accident inside?" McLaughlin was asked.

"Yes. That's possible," McLaughlin replied.

"So, it's possible that when you walked in, a dog had just defecated or had diarrhea or throw up because they were sick, or they couldn't make it outside?" McLaughlin was asked.

"Not with the volume of the feces and urine I observed," said McLaughlin.

Among the witnesses was the lead investigator of the case, Sgt. Nicole Vasey with Chandler Police. Sgt. Vasey told the court that McLaughlin admitted she was in way over her head, thinking she had 25 to 30 dogs in the house.

It should be noted that as of now, there are no pending charges against McLaughlin, as officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office have sent the case back to Chandler Police for further investigation.

Rebecca Arizmendi, a Texas animal rescuer who gave two dogs to the Chandler woman's rescue, said prior to the judge's ruling that she wants a ruling against McLaughlin.

"I don’t know what she could possibly say to argue the evidence that has been found," Arizmendi said. "The only thing that I could imagine that she could say is that perhaps she feels or believes that she somehow was providing the care that these dogs needed, but I think it’s pretty evident that based on the environmental report and what president CEO Steven Hansen said from the Arizona Humane Society that that was not the case."

Full interview with McLaughlin's mother

The last time Kathleen McLaughlin spoke with her daughter April was on the morning of Sept. 22, hours prior to her arrest.

Kathleen, 79, moved to Arizona from Texas after her husband's passing and trusted April to care for her. She said she was relieved to be out of the home.

Kathleen reportedly lived at the home for three years, seemingly hidden. According to her, April couldn’t stop bringing in dogs.

"Well apparently, she began to get an awful lot of more dogs," Kathleen said. "The two bedrooms were full of dogs, so we weren’t able to sleep there. She had some in the backyard, and she bought tents for shade, and it became obvious that the terrific heat wave wasn’t conducive to their comfort, so she’d have to bring them into the garage."