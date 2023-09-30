Expand / Collapse search
Chandler animal abuse investigation: Group holds vigil for animal victims

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A solemn vigil was held in Chandler on Sept. 30 for the dozens of animals discovered in horrible conditions at a home that was billed as a rescue for special needs dogs.

We have been covering the case involving Special Needs Animal Welfare League (SNAWL) in recent days. Chandler Police went to the home of April McLaughlin on Sept. 22 to serve a search warrant. Court documents state that officials found 55 dogs inside the home that were in need of immediate medical attention. Court documents included the description of various dogs in various degrees of declined physical state or neglect.

Court documents also state that an industrial hygienist deemed the air quality inside the home to be of such a poor state, that members of the fire department had to don self-contained breathing apparatus in order to enter the home.

McLaughlin was identified in court documents as the owner of SNAWL, however, the case involving McLaughlin has been sent back to Chandler Police for further review, and officials are now asking for the public's help for information on any of the dogs that were adopted out to SNAWL.

We have tried to reach out to McLaughlin, but she has yet to respond.

Vigil organized for animal victims

Vigil held for animal victims in Chandler abuse probe

A solemn vigil took place in Chandler on Sept. 30, almost a week after police in the East Valley city discovered dozens of animals living in horrid conditions inside a home that was billed as a rescue for special needs dogs. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.

100 people joined the vigil, which took place at Tumbleweed park in Chandler. According to the vigil's organizers, the event was a way to show support for these animals, while demanding that something like this never happens again.

"Animals are voiceless to begin with, and not only are these animals voiceless, but they have so many issues," said one of the attendees at the vigil.

"The dogs that needed the most help were being treated this way. I mean, it broke my heart, and I wanted to do anything I could to help," said another attendee.

"I have so much rage," said Shira Scott Astrof. "I'm so upset. I'm so angry."

We have previously interviewed Astrof, who previously said she adopted some animals out to McLaughlin.

"It was like a dream when she reached out. I work from home now. My mom works from home. I really want to take them in," said Astrof, in a previous interview. "For literally two years, we received photos and videos daily."

On Sept. 26, officials with the Arizona Humane Society said some of the dogs found had to be euthanized. Astrof said at the time she believes one of the dogs euthanized was originally hers.

As the investigation continues, people brought flowers, signs and pictures of the dogs, demanding justice and change.

"This shows that we need stronger animal cruelty laws," said Astroff.