Chandler incident leaves 2 people badly injured: FD

Published 
Updated 5:48PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Fire officials say two people have suffered serious injuries following an incident in South Chandler.

According to fire officials, the two people, who are not identified, were taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

In a separate statement released by Chandler Police, a suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to surrounding areas at this time. Chandler Police officials said investigators with the Gila River Police Department will take over the case.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Shooting investigation underway near Chandler

