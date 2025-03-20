Chandler, Mesa Police investigating officer-involved shooting

article

The Brief Chandler Police and Mesa Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street.



Investigators are looking into what led to an officer-involved shooting in Chandler on the afternoon of March 20.

What we know:

According to a post made to X, Chandler Police said they are working with Mesa Police to investigate the shooting, which happened in the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street.

What they're saying:

"All officers are safe, and there is no danger to the community," read a portion of the post.

What we don't know:

Chandler Police did not say whether anyone, other than officers, were injured.

Officials also did not say which police agency was involved in the shooting.

Area where the shooting happened