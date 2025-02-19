Chandler murder-suicide victims identified; deadly Phoenix Police shooting l Morning News Brief

Police identified siblings who died in a murder-suicide at an East Valley home; a man who allegedly fired at officers in a south Phoenix neighborhood was shot and killed; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of February 19.

1. Murder-suicide victims ID'd

2. Deadly Phoenix PD shooting

3. Deadly plane crash near Tucson

4. Car ends up in canal

5. Stimulus checks coming?

Today's weather