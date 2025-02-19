Expand / Collapse search

Chandler murder-suicide victims identified; deadly Phoenix Police shooting l Morning News Brief

Published  February 19, 2025 10:14am MST
Deadly Phoenix PD shooting l Morning Headlines Feb. 19

A man who allegedly opened fire at officers in a south Phoenix neighborhood was shot and killed by police; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Police identified siblings who died in a murder-suicide at an East Valley home; a man who allegedly fired at officers in a south Phoenix neighborhood was shot and killed; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of February 19.

1. Murder-suicide victims ID'd

Brother and sister identified in Chandler murder-suicide

Investigators say a brother and sister were killed in a murder-suicide on Friday, Feb. 14, in Chandler.

2. Deadly Phoenix PD shooting

Suspect shot, killed by police in south Phoenix

A suspect was shot and killed early Wednesday morning near 15th and Southern Avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said. No officers were hurt.

3. Deadly plane crash near Tucson

At least 1 dead in Marana plane crash

At least one person is dead following a plane crash at Marana Regional Airport, the Marana Police Department said.

4. Car ends up in canal

Car crashes into a canal after hitting a bicyclist in Glendale

A car was seen in a canal in Glendale near the intersection of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road on the night of Feb. 18.

5. Stimulus checks coming?

Stimulus checks in 2025? Here's what we know

As tax-filing season is underway, many are eager to see what refunds and extra payments may be available. Here’s what we know about stimulus checks and rebates in 2025.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Highs nearing 80 degrees in Phoenix

A partly cloudy Wednesday in the Valley with a high near 79°F.

