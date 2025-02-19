Chandler murder-suicide victims identified; deadly Phoenix Police shooting l Morning News Brief

A man who allegedly opened fire at officers in a south Phoenix neighborhood was shot and killed by police; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Wednesday, February 19, 2025.
1. Murder-suicide victims ID'd
Investigators say a brother and sister were killed in a murder-suicide on Friday, Feb. 14, in Chandler.
2. Deadly Phoenix PD shooting
A suspect was shot and killed early Wednesday morning near 15th and Southern Avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said. No officers were hurt.
3. Deadly plane crash near Tucson
At least one person is dead following a plane crash at Marana Regional Airport, the Marana Police Department said.
4. Car ends up in canal
A car was seen in a canal in Glendale near the intersection of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road on the night of Feb. 18.
5. Stimulus checks coming?
As tax-filing season is underway, many are eager to see what refunds and extra payments may be available. Here’s what we know about stimulus checks and rebates in 2025.
Today's weather
A partly cloudy Wednesday in the Valley with a high near 79°F.