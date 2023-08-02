Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 9:50 AM MST until WED 10:30 AM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 11:15 AM MST, Mohave County
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
from WED 9:02 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
until WED 11:30 AM MST, Mohave County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Chandler neighborhoods hit with string of car burglaries

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The Chandler Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the suspects responsible for a string of car burglaries in July.

Officials say at least 11 break-ins happened during the early morning hours of July 22 in neighborhoods near Alma School and Ray roads.

At least four suspects are involved, and they targeted unlocked vehicles, authorities said. Several firearms were reportedly taken.

Chandler neighborhoods hit by car burglaries

Police released a picture of one of the suspects, who could be seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and Nikes.

A dark-colored compact SUV is believed to have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chandler Police.

Area where it happened: