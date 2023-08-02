Chandler neighborhoods hit with string of car burglaries

The Chandler Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the suspects responsible for a string of car burglaries in July.

Officials say at least 11 break-ins happened during the early morning hours of July 22 in neighborhoods near Alma School and Ray roads.

At least four suspects are involved, and they targeted unlocked vehicles, authorities said. Several firearms were reportedly taken.

Police released a picture of one of the suspects, who could be seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and Nikes.

A dark-colored compact SUV is believed to have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chandler Police.

Area where it happened: