Chandler Police investigating deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist

The Chandler Police Department is searching for the driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist early Wednesday morning before leaving the scene.

According to police, officers responded to Alma School and Galveston Roads at 2:30 a.m. for reports of a bicyclist down in the roadway.

The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators say the vehicle hit the bicyclist, failed to stop, and drove away heading northbound on Alma School.

"We have limited suspect vehicle information but it is probable the vehicle has significant front end damage," police said on June 9.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-782-4130.

