Changes already seen at restaurants as they prepare for life after COVID-19

There is a study out of China that showed the air-conditioning system inside a restaurant likely led to several infections.

According to the study, a sick person at a restaurant in China infected nine others who were all downwind of the AC airflow.

This study may provide insight into the opening of restaurants, along with the dangers of doing it. However, it has also added to the list of issues restaurants around the world are facing, as they try to figure out how to re-open safely.

What seems certain now is that restaurants will be different, the next time people go and dine in.

"Who would’ve ever thought? That’s not something you think about when you open a restaurant," said Jen Chase with Chase’s Diner in Chandler.

Jen is already planning on big changes for the industry's new normal. No more Customers congregating at a hostess stand or on bar stools, and every other table will likely stay empty. They will also use more single-serve items, such as ketchup packets, instead of a bottle.

"It's sad. It’s a real community feel around here, and I will miss that, but health is the most important thing right now," said Jen.

Advertisement

Then, there’s that question of air conditioning. Virus droplets could travel farther and longer, as it is pushed by the air, but infectious disease doctor Walid Almuti says the viruses probably couldn’t survive most commercial building filtration systems.

"Especially a filter that can filter 2.5 microns are effective in reducing transmission of the virus, especially a building that has external air coming in that will actually dilute it significantly," said Dr. Almuti.

Back at Chase’s Diner, Jen plans to follow CDC guidelines on things like air conditioning and room temperature, when they come out. For now, however, she’s focused on feeding her faithful customers and paying her longtime staff. She is determined to keep the diner cooking for another 20 years.

"It’s really more than a restaurant," said Jen. "I look forward to the day we get back to normal."

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related stories

Coronavirus more contagious than SARS or MERS, can live on surfaces for up to 9 days, studies say

Cleaning tips to keep your workspace safe amid coronavirus worries

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine