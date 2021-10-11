Chaos persists for Southwest passengers after airline cancels hundreds of more flights

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
23
Blowing Dust Warning
from MON 3:21 PM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Freeze Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Special Weather Statement
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley

Chaos persists for Southwest passengers after airline cancels hundreds of more flights

By Tom Vacar
Published 
Travel News
KTVU FOX 2

Southwest cancels hundreds more flights

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 350 flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues

OAKLAND, Calif. - Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of more flights on Monday following a weekend of chaos and disruptions.

For a third straight day, thousands of frustrated passengers traveling from California to the East Coast were either stranded or delayed after the airline canceled more than 350 flights.

Monday’s cancellations amounted to 10% of Southwest’s schedule, and at least 1,400 other flights, or roughly 40%, were delayed, according to the FlightAware tracking service.

Randell Torres who flew back into Oakland International Airport on Monday said he was supposed to meet his wife in Las Vegas on Sunday, but that didn't happen.

"My wife was coming up Sunday morning for the Raiders game and her flight was canceled. She couldn't get re-booked until 10 p.m., the game is at 1 p.m., so she wasn't coming," Torres said.

Passengers at Oakland airport also expressed frustration with having to wait for their baggage only to find bins coming down the luggage chute.

Aarti Bhatnager shared video on Sunday of the empty bins on the conveyor. 

"Southwest Airlines filled baggage claim at Oakland International Airport with these bins at 12:30 am after a day of cancellations and massive flight delays, while herds of passengers waited for their bags," she wrote on Twitter.

Southwest traveler finds empty bins at Oakland airport baggage claim

Credit: Aarti Bhatnager via Storyful

Southwest blamed the cancellations on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The Federal Aviation Administration said it had adequate staff over the weekend. The administration also said many airlines experienced cancellations because planes and crews were out of position.

The airline maintained that there was no evidence that indicated the disruptions were caused by any sort of employee protest.