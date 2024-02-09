Expand / Collapse search

Charles Ryan: Former Arizona Corrections director sentenced for armed standoff with police

By , and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 12:04PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Charles Ryan, the former director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, was sentenced on Feb. 9 in connection to a standoff at his Tempe home.

Ryan pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct last December after police said he fired a gun inside his home and pointed a firearm at two officers during the three-hour standoff on Jan. 6, 2022.

On Friday, Ryan was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay an $8,500 fine to cover the Tempe Police Department's costs of conducting the investigation.

"I ask for your consideration, your honor, as an undesignated offense. I can assure you, as I've done for 25 months already, I will be successful in completing probation and I will remain alcohol-free for the balance of my life," Ryan told the judge in court. 

PREVIOUS REPORT: Sentencing delayed for former DOC director

Officers were called to Ryan's house following a report that he had shot himself in the hand. Police later revealed that the hand injury was caused by a less-than-lethal projectile fired by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers. They say the projectile was found during surgery.

Ryan was also injured when he fired his gun before police arrived. He apparently suffered a cut to the forehead after a bullet hit a bathroom sink and sent a splinter of porcelain flying.

Police reports say Ryan had consumed half a bottle of tequila before officers arrived at his property. Police say he slurred his words, was antagonistic toward a negotiator and did not know why officers were there or what had happened to his injured hand.

Ryan told police he didn't remember pointing a gun at officers. He acknowledged drinking tequila that evening, though he said he had just two shots.

KSAZ Charles Ryan 061423

Charles Ryan

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.