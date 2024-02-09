Charles Ryan: Former Arizona Corrections director sentenced for armed standoff with police

Charles Ryan, the former director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, was sentenced on Feb. 9 in connection to a standoff at his Tempe home.

Ryan pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct last December after police said he fired a gun inside his home and pointed a firearm at two officers during the three-hour standoff on Jan. 6, 2022.

On Friday, Ryan was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay an $8,500 fine to cover the Tempe Police Department's costs of conducting the investigation.

"I ask for your consideration, your honor, as an undesignated offense. I can assure you, as I've done for 25 months already, I will be successful in completing probation and I will remain alcohol-free for the balance of my life," Ryan told the judge in court.

Officers were called to Ryan's house following a report that he had shot himself in the hand. Police later revealed that the hand injury was caused by a less-than-lethal projectile fired by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers. They say the projectile was found during surgery.

Ryan was also injured when he fired his gun before police arrived. He apparently suffered a cut to the forehead after a bullet hit a bathroom sink and sent a splinter of porcelain flying.

Police reports say Ryan had consumed half a bottle of tequila before officers arrived at his property. Police say he slurred his words, was antagonistic toward a negotiator and did not know why officers were there or what had happened to his injured hand.

Ryan told police he didn't remember pointing a gun at officers. He acknowledged drinking tequila that evening, though he said he had just two shots.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.