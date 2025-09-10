Charlie Kirk assassinated in Utah; short law school program proposed for Arizona | Nightly Roundup

article

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot and killed during event at Utah university; one-year law program proposed as a solution to Arizona's legal professionals shortage; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

1. Charlie Kirk: Conservative activist shot dead in Utah

What we know:

Charlie Kirk (pictured), a conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, has died after he was shot while speaking at a university event in Orem, Utah.

What we don't know:

There is no suspect in custody. Earlier, the university said there was a suspect in custody, but officials have since said no one has been detained.

Latest Updates

2. Arizonans express grief over Charlie Kirk's death

What we know:

As news of Kirk's shooting death spread, people in Arizona reacted to the incident.

What they're saying:

"He was always about Jesus," said one mourner. "The only thing he done all this for was to lead people to Christ, and he was an incredible inspiration to not only me but thousands of people here throughout the Valley, to millions of people around the world."

"I think that a man that said that some gun death are necessary to keep the 2nd Amendment ate his words in a very hard way, and I think that hopefully this will be something that shows Republicans that we need some gun reform," said another person.

3. One-year law school program proposed for Arizona

What we know:

Arizona could soon become the only state in the country where the person representing someone in court on a criminal charge might have just one year of law school.

Dig deeper:

Under the proposed "Master of Legal Studies Criminal Law" program, students would take only one year of courses, followed by one or two years of supervision by an experienced attorney. After the requirements, including passing some kind of exam, are met, they could represent clients.

Not everyone, however, agrees with the proposal.

4. Apparent "Arizona Mexican Mafia" leader confesses to murders

What we know:

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said the apparent leader of the "Arizona Mexican Mafia" has confessed to a number of gang-related killings.

Dig deeper:

According to the office, Paul Eppinger (pictured) admitted to his role in five murders while he was being investigated for a scheme that defrauded the state and federal government of pandemic unemployment funds.

5. Mesa woman accused of DUI, other drug-related offense

What we know:

Mesa Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a crash on the morning of Sept. 7.

What they're saying:

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Natalie Rustin.

"Preliminary investigation and video surveillance revealed that Rustin, driving a gray car, failed to control her speed and rear-ended a stopped vehicle, which then collided with a third vehicle," investigators wrote.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

