Chemical leak in Buckeye causes shelter-in-place order, HAZMAT crews respond

article

Buckeye Police are asking people to shelter in place because of a HAZMAT spill impacting the square between Rainbow Road and Verrado Way, and Southern Avenue and Yuma Road.

The incident reportedly stems from a chemical leak at Thatcher Company of Arizona and is impacting the air quality in the immediate area.

Thatcher Comapny is an agriculture business.

"There is a nitric acid tank that sprung a leak and the fluids of that are being contained in a concrete basin. When it gets to that basin it can have a reaction - and it is - and that what we are seeing in the sky," Buckeye Assistant Fire Chief Rayne Gray said.

He added the wind was helping to dilute the chemicals that were being released from the building.

"What were asking folks to do is if they are feeling any effects to evacuate their homes and head on over to one of our local libraries where they can stay cool and hydrated," Gray said.

Those in the area are encouraged to go to the Coyote Library at Yuma and Dean roads or go to the police department.

The situation is expected to last for several more hours as of 6:30 p.m.