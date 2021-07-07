Chicago police officer, ATF agents shot in Morgan Park

A Chicago police officer and two ATF agents were shot Wednesday morning near a police station in the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to fire officials.

The shooting happened while the officers were driving in an unmarked vehicle around 5:50 a.m. near I-57 and 119th Street.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said all three officers were a part of an undercover operation

One ATF agent was shot in the hand, the Chicago police officer was grazed by a bullet on his head, and the other ATF agent was struck in the arm, police said. Their injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

All three officers were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition.

Eastbound lanes of Monterey Avenue are closed between Homewood and Vincennes avenues.

No one is in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.