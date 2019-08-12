Chick-fil-A officially rolls out mac and cheese to its menu nationwide

Chick-fil-A has now added mac and cheese to its menu nationwide, making it the first new side since 2016.

The new cheesy addition is a classic macaroni and cheese recipe that features a special blend of cheeses including cheddar, Parmesan and Romano and is baked in-restaurant every day, according to the Atlanta-based fast-food chain.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A. We think it's the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it's also great on its own as a snack,” said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging.

Before being added to the menu nationwide, mac and cheese had been tested in five markets where Chick-fil-A said it received overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers that were lucky enough to be the first the taste the new side.

If one side of mac and cheese isn’t enough, the gooey treat is available on Chick-fil-A’s catering menu for larger gatherings.

The mac and cheese side is available at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide starting Aug. 12.