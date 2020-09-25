Child advocates urge parents to use Safe Havens for unwanted babies

After a newborn baby boy was found dead behind a strip mall in Phoenix on Sept. 25, police and child advocates want people to know that Safe Havens are all across the valley.

Safe Havens are places that take unwanted children, no questions asked.

The sad fact is that many babies are unwanted for all kinds of reasons. And there are laws in place to protect new parents who want to give them up.

It's happened more than 4,000 times since Safe Haven laws hit the books nationwide 20 years ago.

"One of those babies was just in the past couple of months. The mother gave birth at home. She didn't know she was pregnant. And she went to Safe Haven and we helped her out," said Heather Burner, the director of National Safe Have Alliance.

Fire stations, hospitals, many churches, and some adoption agencies will take unwanted babies, get them a medical check-up, and eventually find them a home.

Advertisement

Instead of discarding them like trash.

"My first reaction is to be heartbroken. First for the child who never had a chance at life. And second for the parent who didn't think they had an option," Burner said.

Currently, the Safe Haven Law only lasts three days after birth, but there are efforts to increase that to 30 days along with more money for education and promotion, so this kind of thing doesn't happen again.

The 24/7 Safe Baby Haven Hotline is 866-707-BABY.