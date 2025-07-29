Child in critical condition after being pulled from Scottsdale pool
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a swimming pool on Tuesday morning in Scottsdale.
What we know:
According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, crews on July 29 responded to an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads after a 3-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool.
"First responders performed advanced life-saving measures at the scene before transporting the child to a local children's hospital," the department said. "The child's condition remains critical."
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the child got into the pool.
What you can do:
The following drowning and water safety tips were shared by the Scottsdale Fire Department:
- Always supervise children near water.
- Use barriers, such as pool fencing with self-closing, self-latching gates.
- Teach children swimming and water safety skills as soon as possible.
- Learn CPR to provide immediate aid if necessary.
- Don't rely on floatation devices, like water wings or pool noodles.
- Drain kiddle pools, tubs and buckets after use.
Map of where the incident happened
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.