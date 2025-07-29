Expand / Collapse search

Child in critical condition after being pulled from Scottsdale pool

Updated  July 29, 2025 12:15pm MST
Scottsdale
    • A 3-year-old was found unresponsive on July 29 in a swimming pool near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads.
    • The child is in critical condition.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a swimming pool on Tuesday morning in Scottsdale.

What we know:

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, crews on July 29 responded to an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads after a 3-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool.

"First responders performed advanced life-saving measures at the scene before transporting the child to a local children's hospital," the department said. "The child's condition remains critical."

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the child got into the pool.

What you can do:

The following drowning and water safety tips were shared by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

  • Always supervise children near water.
  • Use barriers, such as pool fencing with self-closing, self-latching gates.
  • Teach children swimming and water safety skills as soon as possible.
  • Learn CPR to provide immediate aid if necessary.
  • Don't rely on floatation devices, like water wings or pool noodles.
  • Drain kiddle pools, tubs and buckets after use.

Map of where the incident happened

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

