Child in critical condition after being pulled from Scottsdale pool

The Brief A 3-year-old was found unresponsive on July 29 in a swimming pool near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads. The child is in critical condition.



A toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a swimming pool on Tuesday morning in Scottsdale.

What we know:

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, crews on July 29 responded to an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads after a 3-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool.

"First responders performed advanced life-saving measures at the scene before transporting the child to a local children's hospital," the department said. "The child's condition remains critical."

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the child got into the pool.

What you can do:

The following drowning and water safety tips were shared by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

Always supervise children near water.

Use barriers, such as pool fencing with self-closing, self-latching gates.

Teach children swimming and water safety skills as soon as possible.

Learn CPR to provide immediate aid if necessary.

Don't rely on floatation devices, like water wings or pool noodles.

Drain kiddle pools, tubs and buckets after use.

Map of where the incident happened

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.