Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Grand Canyon Country, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts

Child in extremely critical condition after pool incident: Phoenix FD

By
Updated  August 4, 2025 10:15pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
Child pulled from Phoenix backyard pool

Child pulled from Phoenix backyard pool

A one-year-old has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire officials, after they were pulled from a pool on the night of Aug. 4.

The Brief

    • A one-year-old has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after they were found in a backyard pool.
    • The incident happened near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say a child has been taken to the hospital, after they were found in a backyard pool.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. Fire officials say when crews arrived on scene, a family member was already performing CPR.

The one-year-old child was taken to a pediatric hospital in extremely critical condition, per the statement.

What we don't know:

Fire officials say it is not known as to how long the child was in the pool.

What's next:

Fire officials say Phoenix Police will be investigating the matter.

What you can do:

The following drowning and water safety tips were shared by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

  • Always supervise children near water.
  • Use barriers, such as pool fencing with self-closing, self-latching gates.
  • Teach children swimming and water safety skills as soon as possible.
  • Learn CPR to provide immediate aid if necessary.
  • Don't rely on floatation devices, like water wings or pool noodles.
  • Drain kiddle pools, tubs and buckets after use.

Area where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Fire Department.

PhoenixNews