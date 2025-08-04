Child in extremely critical condition after pool incident: Phoenix FD

The Brief A one-year-old has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after they were found in a backyard pool. The incident happened near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road.



Phoenix Fire officials say a child has been taken to the hospital, after they were found in a backyard pool.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. Fire officials say when crews arrived on scene, a family member was already performing CPR.

The one-year-old child was taken to a pediatric hospital in extremely critical condition, per the statement.

What we don't know:

Fire officials say it is not known as to how long the child was in the pool.

What's next:

Fire officials say Phoenix Police will be investigating the matter.

What you can do:

The following drowning and water safety tips were shared by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

Always supervise children near water.

Use barriers, such as pool fencing with self-closing, self-latching gates.

Teach children swimming and water safety skills as soon as possible.

Learn CPR to provide immediate aid if necessary.

Don't rely on floatation devices, like water wings or pool noodles.

Drain kiddle pools, tubs and buckets after use.

Area where the incident happened