Child in extremely critical condition after pool incident: Phoenix FD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say a child has been taken to the hospital, after they were found in a backyard pool.
What we know:
The incident reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. Fire officials say when crews arrived on scene, a family member was already performing CPR.
The one-year-old child was taken to a pediatric hospital in extremely critical condition, per the statement.
What we don't know:
Fire officials say it is not known as to how long the child was in the pool.
What's next:
Fire officials say Phoenix Police will be investigating the matter.
What you can do:
The following drowning and water safety tips were shared by the Scottsdale Fire Department:
- Always supervise children near water.
- Use barriers, such as pool fencing with self-closing, self-latching gates.
- Teach children swimming and water safety skills as soon as possible.
- Learn CPR to provide immediate aid if necessary.
- Don't rely on floatation devices, like water wings or pool noodles.
- Drain kiddle pools, tubs and buckets after use.