Child found in Tempe home pool: Police

Police in Tempe say a 22-month-old child is expected to be OK after the child was found inside a pool on the night of Nov. 25.

According to officials, officers and fire crews responded to a home north of McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue at around 7:00 p.m.

The child, who was found by a family member, was responsive and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police officials. The child is expected to be OK.

"The home is a vacation rental and was being rented at the time of the incident," read a portion of Tempe Police's statement.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app