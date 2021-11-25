Child found in Tempe home pool: Police
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police in Tempe say a 22-month-old child is expected to be OK after the child was found inside a pool on the night of Nov. 25.
According to officials, officers and fire crews responded to a home north of McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue at around 7:00 p.m.
The child, who was found by a family member, was responsive and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police officials. The child is expected to be OK.
"The home is a vacation rental and was being rented at the time of the incident," read a portion of Tempe Police's statement.
