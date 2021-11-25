Wrong-way driver hits trooper's vehicle, 2 other cars on Loop 202: DPS

One person is dead after the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a wrong-way driver struck a trooper's vehicle and another car before crashing head-on into a third vehicle Thursday in Tempe.

According to DPS, the passenger in the wrong-way vehicle was killed in the crash that happened along the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain at the Loop 101 on Nov. 25.

The victim's identity was not released.

Three other people involved in the crash were injured, DPS said.

The freeway was shut down for several hours due to the investigation.

