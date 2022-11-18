Child kidnapped by non-custodial parent, Peoria PD says

Police are searching for an 18-month-old child who was kidnapped on Nov. 18 at approximately 10:30 a.m. near 89th and Peoria avenues.

The boy was taken by non-custodial parent Brittany Roberts and police say she was taking part in a supervised visitation. Once it was over, she took off with the child. They were in a white truck, driven by another woman.

On Facebook, Peoria Police stated, "It is unknown where the white unknown truck left after they left the scene. The suspect has no parental rights to the 18-month-old child as the child is a ward of the State of Arizona."

30-year-old Brittany Roberts is described as a white female, 5' 6" tall, 145 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

18-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose is a white male, 26" tall, 25 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and blue shoes.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

Brittany Roberts and Zachary Kaman-Moose

