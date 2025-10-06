Expand / Collapse search

Child killed in crash involving accused drunk driver, semiconductor giant breaks ground | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  October 6, 2025 5:45pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a 6-year-old girl killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver, to a new microchip facility breaking ground in Peoria, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, October 6 2025.

1. Suspected drunk driver kills child in I-10 crash

Featured

Phoenix driver arrested after deadly I-10 crash kills young child, DPS says
article

Phoenix driver arrested after deadly I-10 crash kills young child, DPS says

A 6-year-old child died and a 4-year-old was injured after a two-vehicle collision on I-10 near 67th Avenue in Phoenix on the evening of Oct. 5.

What we know:

A 6-year-old child died and a 2-year-old was injured after a two-vehicle collision on I-10 near 67th Avenue in Phoenix on the evening of Oct. 5.

2. Semiconductor giant Amkor Technology breaks ground on $7B packaging, test facility

Featured

Groundbreaking ceremony held for $7B Amkor facility
article

Groundbreaking ceremony held for $7B Amkor facility

Semiconductor giant Amkor Technology has broken ground on a new $7 billion packaging and test facility in Peoria.

What we know:

The new plant is expected to be the largest of its kind in the U.S. and will create 3,000 jobs in the area.

3. Motorcyclist killed on eastbound I-10

Featured

Motorcyclist killed in downtown Phoenix crash on I-10
article

Motorcyclist killed in downtown Phoenix crash on I-10

A motorcyclist died in a crash on eastbound I-10 near 7th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

What we know:

A motorcyclist died in a crash on eastbound I-10 near 7th Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

4. Man served 4 life sentences for brutal sexual assault 

Featured

Rapist gets life sentence for sexual assault at Scottsdale park
article

Rapist gets life sentence for sexual assault at Scottsdale park

A man was sentenced to four life terms in prison for raping a woman at a Scottsdale park and forcing her boyfriend to watch.

What we know:

He was convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman and forcing her 16-year-old boyfriend to watch the assault.

5.  5-year-old found with suspect in Arizona park bathroom

Featured

Woman accused of trying to kidnap girl in Arizona park
article

Woman accused of trying to kidnap girl in Arizona park

A woman is being accused of trying to kidnap a 5-year-old girl at Rotary Park in Bullhead City on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

The child's mother found her daughter in a park restroom being held by the suspect, 30-year-old Kyndilun Danielle Mayweather Sooten.

A look at your weather

Evening weather forecast - 10/6/25

Evening weather forecast - 10/6/25

Temperatures started climbing Monday, with highs reaching the low to mid-90s in the Valley. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest weather for Oct. 6, and a look into the rest of the week.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews