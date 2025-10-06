Child killed in crash involving accused drunk driver, semiconductor giant breaks ground | Nightly Roundup

article

From a 6-year-old girl killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver, to a new microchip facility breaking ground in Peoria, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, October 6 2025.

1. Suspected drunk driver kills child in I-10 crash

Featured article

What we know:

A 6-year-old child died and a 2-year-old was injured after a two-vehicle collision on I-10 near 67th Avenue in Phoenix on the evening of Oct. 5.

2. Semiconductor giant Amkor Technology breaks ground on $7B packaging, test facility

Featured article

What we know:

The new plant is expected to be the largest of its kind in the U.S. and will create 3,000 jobs in the area.

3. Motorcyclist killed on eastbound I-10

Featured article

What we know:

A motorcyclist died in a crash on eastbound I-10 near 7th Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

4. Man served 4 life sentences for brutal sexual assault

Featured article

What we know:

He was convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman and forcing her 16-year-old boyfriend to watch the assault.

5. 5-year-old found with suspect in Arizona park bathroom

Featured article

What we know:

The child's mother found her daughter in a park restroom being held by the suspect, 30-year-old Kyndilun Danielle Mayweather Sooten.

A look at your weather

Get the Full Forecast