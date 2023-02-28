China says it's been 'open and transparent' in search for COVID origins

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
16
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 1:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 3:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

China says it's been 'open and transparent' in search for COVID origins

Published 
Coronavirus
Associated Press

Covid-19 origin 'most likely' lab leak, Dept. of Energy says | LiveNOW from FOX

The Wall Street Journal first reported that according to a classified intelligence report provided to the White House, the Energy Department has concluded that COVID-19 "most likely arose from a laboratory leak."

BEIJING (AP) - China on Tuesday said it has been "open and transparent" in the search for the origins of COVID-19, after questions about how the pandemic began received new attention.

Most recently, the U.S. Department of Energy assessed with "low confidence" that the pandemic that was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 began with the leak of a virus from a lab. The report hasn’t been made public.

China had "shared the most data and research results on virus tracing and made important contributions to global virus tracing research," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Mao told reporters at a daily briefing.

"Politicizing the issue of virus tracing will not smear China but will only damage the U.S.'s own credibility," Mao said, in response to complaints from U.S. officials and members of Congress that China has not been entirely cooperative.

Her comments came amid continuing questions about how the virus that has killed more than 6.8 million people worldwide first emerged.

RELATED: Another US agency assesses COVID-19 origin likely a Chinese 'lab leak': report

Beijing Moves To Contain Fresh Cases Of COVID-19

Chinese epidemic control workers from a local hospital wear protective suit and masks while waiting to register people for a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 at a testing center on June 16, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Others in the U.S. intelligence community disagree with the U.S. Energy Department assessment of the lab leak, citing differing opinions within the government. "There is just not an intelligence community consensus," John Kirby, the spokesman for the National Security Council, said Monday.

The DOE conclusion was first reported over the weekend in the Wall Street Journal, which said the classified report was based on new intelligence and noted in an update to a 2021 document. The DOE oversees a national network of labs in the U.S.

White House officials on Monday declined to confirm press reports about the assessment.

In 2021, officials released an intelligence report summary that said four members of the U.S. intelligence community believed with low confidence that the virus was first transmitted from an animal to a human, and a fifth believed with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a lab.