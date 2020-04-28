Chino Valley Police: Investigation into disappearance of 3 people now a murder investigation

article

Chino Valley Police Department officials say an investigation into the disappearance of three people has turned into a homicide investigation.

According to earlier statements by investigators, 45-year-old David "Nick" Batten, 28-year-old Elissa "Ellie" Landry, and 24-year-old Mitchell "Mitch" Mincks, were reportedly last heard from on the afternoon of April 21.

(From left to right) David "Nick" Batten, Elissa "Ellie Landry, and Mitchell "Mitch" Mincks (Photo Courtesy: Chino Valley Police Department)

Batten, according to police, is the stepfather of Landry, and Mincks is Landry's boyfriend.

According to a post made by officials on the department's unverified Facebook page Tuesday night, evidence located at and away from Batten's residence indicates Batten and/or Landry are dead.

Landry's car, described by police as a blue 2013 Subaru Forester bearing Arizona Women Veteran license plate number WV1236, has not been located.

Meanwhile, police investigators say Mincks was arrested on April 28 in Waterloo, Iowa on an unrelated arrest warrant. Police have identified Mincks as a person of interest in the investigation, and investigators are heading to Iowa.