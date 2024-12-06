Christmas event organizer determined to continue event despite storage unit burglary

The Brief A west Valley American Legion Post is holding a fundraiser to stock up on supplies for a Christmas event. The event organizer said items for the event were stolen from a storage unit in Avondale. Authorities are working to track down the "Grinch" who stole the items from the organization.



A west Valley Christmas toy drive is hoping to brighten the holidays for hundreds of local kids, but there's a Grinch of sorts throwing a wrench in the plans.

There is a fundraiser at the American Legion Post 61 in Avondale.

Judge Joe "Pep" Guzman went to his storage unit to get some supplies for the fundraiser, only to find a huge space in his unit, once filled with items, now empty.

Judge Pep says roughly $7,500 worth of items were taken.

Toys, clothes, blankets, and more, all in big bags to be given out at the upcoming Westside Recreation Program's annual Christmas event to benefit kids from several west Valley communities.

Judge Pep says the staff at the storage unit business has been helpful, and it's believed to be another tenant who stole from the unit.

He's hopeful the person can be identified, and the items returned before December 14, when the event is scheduled.

"This moment that we experienced this morning is an impediment to our progress, but it's not halting our progress, it's not gonna stop what we do" said Judge Pep. "Our nonprofit organization has been in existence for 50 years helping kids improve in the classroom and improve in recreational sports and that mission is not coming to an end just because of the incident this morning. In fact, it's going to strengthen our resolve to do more."

Judge Pep says the person also stole several donated items from Home Depot for an upcoming Cinco de Mayo charity golf outing in May.

Judge Pep says there will be about 450 kids, receiving free haircuts, gifts from Santa and more on December 14 and he is determined that the storage unit Grinch will not steal Christmas.