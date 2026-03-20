Chuck Norris remembered; Sky Harbor security checkpoints closed | Morning News Brief

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From the death of actor Chuck Norris to why a hospital in Florida is trying to evict a patient, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 20.

1. Chuck Norris remembered

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Also Read: Chuck Norris death: Social media tributes for legendary actor

2. Security checkpoints closed at Sky Harbor

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3. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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4. Hospital trying to evict patient

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5. Arizona tribe fires chairman

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A look at today's weather

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