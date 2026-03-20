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Chuck Norris remembered; Sky Harbor security checkpoints closed | Morning News Brief

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Published  March 20, 2026 11:08am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From the death of actor Chuck Norris to why a hospital in Florida is trying to evict a patient, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 20.

1. Chuck Norris remembered

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Chuck Norris, actor and martial artist, dies at 86
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Chuck Norris, actor and martial artist, dies at 86

Chuck Norris, the famed martial artist and actor, has died. Here's what to know.

Also Read: Chuck Norris death: Social media tributes for legendary actor

2. Security checkpoints closed at Sky Harbor

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Sky Harbor: Terminal 4 security checkpoints closed
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Sky Harbor: Terminal 4 security checkpoints closed

Sky Harbor officials say two security checkpoints at Terminal 4 are closed. This comes as the ongoing shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security has resulted in fluctuating wait times at U.S. airports.

3. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 48 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 48 latest updates

We are now on Day 48 of the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home.

4. Hospital trying to evict patient

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Florida hospital sues to evict patient who refuses to leave for months
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Florida hospital sues to evict patient who refuses to leave for months

A Florida hospital is suing a former patient who it says has refused to leave for five months after being medically cleared and formally discharged.

5. Arizona tribe fires chairman

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White Mountain Apache Chair terminated after special investigation into 'credible' allegations of misconduct
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White Mountain Apache Chair terminated after special investigation into 'credible' allegations of misconduct

The White Mountain Apache Tribal Council voted unanimously to remove Chairman Kasey Velasquez following allegations of sexual harassment. Jerome Kasey has been sworn in as the new leader.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/20/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/20/26

Buckle up! Our stretch of triple-digit temperatures will last for some time yet.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews