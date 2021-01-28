Cicely Tyson, Emmy and Tony Award winning actress, dies at 96

article

Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in "Sounder," a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers’ hearts in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," died Thursday at age 96.

Tyson's death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details.

"With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy," according to a statement issued through Thompson.

A onetime model, Tyson began her screen career with bit parts but gained fame in the early 1970s when Black women were finally starting to get starring roles. Besides her Oscar nomination, she won two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman."

Tyson's memoir, "Just As I Am," was published this week.