Cirque du Soleil cancels performance in Prescott Valley due to coronavirus pandemic

FOX 10 has learned that a Cirque du Soleil performance in Prescott Valley has been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an e-mail released by a spokesperson, Cirque du Soleil's AXEL performances, originally scheduled from March 19 to March 21 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, is now cancelled. People who bought tickets to the show via Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds on the credit card used for the purchase. Other ticketholders will receive official notice on how to proceed with the change of date via their original point of purchase.

"The touring division at Cirque du Soleil will be working to reschedule these dates in the upcoming weeks," read a portion of the statement.

