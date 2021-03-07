City of Scottsdale names new police chief

The city of Scottsdale has a named a 24-year police veteran as their new police chief, according to an announcement on March 5.

Jeff Walther has been named as the new head of the Scottsdale Police Department. Walther had previously served as assistant chief and came out of retirement to serve as an interim leader of the department after former chief Alan Rodbell retired last November.

Walther became a police officer in 1994 and had served the department for more than two decades as a detective, SWAT officer and as a commander in a myriad of other roles for the city of Scottsdale.

"I am honored and excited to begin this new chapter in my police career," said Chief Walther in a statement. "Although these times are challenging, it provides a great opportunity to usher in new ways to address complex public safety issues through collaborative relationships with our citizens."

