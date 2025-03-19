City of Phoenix announces finalists for police chief post

The Brief A public forum featuring the finalists for the Phoenix police chief post will be held on the night of March 19. Four people are being considered for the post.



The City of Phoenix is one step closer to naming a permanent police chief, and the four finalists will take the stage in a public forum on the night of March 19 to answer why they are the right person for the job.

What we know:

The four finalists are:

Interim police chief Michael Sullivan, who assumed the position in July 2022. He came to Phoenix from the Baltimore Police Department.

Assistant Chief Ed DeCastro, who is currently the assistant chief of investigations with Phoenix Police, and has been with the department for 24 years in a handful of roles.

Casey Johnson, who has 23 years of experience with the police department in Oakland, Calif., and is currently their deputy chief with oversight on field and special operations.

Ed Wessing, who is the Assistant Chief with Mesa Police, leading training, human resources, fiscal, community relations and forensics.

The Human Resources Director for the City of Phoenix, David Mathews, said the selection process has taken in community input every step of the way.

What's next:

A new police chief is expected to be announced in April.