Classic muscle cars burned in Phoenix showroom fire
PHOENIX - A fire at a classic car showroom near 5th Street and Dunlap Avenue burned between 15-17 cars before it was extinguished.
The Phoenix Fire Department said an additional 20 cars were saved by firefighters.
Timeline:
Crews arrived at the scene of the fire around 5 p.m.
Firefighters attached extended hose lines and brought them into the building to put out the flames before they were able to spread to other cars.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
They believe the fire started from a single car engine and spread to other cars inside the building.
Investigators are still working to determine what started the original single-engine fire.