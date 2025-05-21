Expand / Collapse search

Classic muscle cars burned in Phoenix showroom fire

Published  May 21, 2025 6:20pm MST
    • A Phoenix muscle car showroom caught fire on May 21, burning more than a dozen cars.
    • Firefighters say about 20 other cars were saved once the flames were extinguished.
    • No injuries were reported and investigators are still trying to find out how the original car started on fire.

PHOENIX - A fire at a classic car showroom near 5th Street and Dunlap Avenue burned between 15-17 cars before it was extinguished.

The Phoenix Fire Department said an additional 20 cars were saved by firefighters.

Timeline:

Crews arrived at the scene of the fire around 5 p.m. 

Firefighters attached extended hose lines and brought them into the building to put out the flames before they were able to spread to other cars.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

They believe the fire started from a single car engine and spread to other cars inside the building. 

Investigators are still working to determine what started the original single-engine fire.

  • Information for this story was provided by the Phoenix Fire Department.

