Clearing up voter confusion with Arizona's Presidential Preference Election

The Arizona Presidential Preference Election is coming up on Tuesday, March 17 and a lot of people are still unsure about who can vote and what the results will mean.

The Presidential Preference Election [PPE] is for Democrats because Republicans and Libertarians opted out. In the PPE, voters choose who they want to see on the ballot in November.

The Primary Election in August is an open primary where Independents, Republicans, Libertarians and Democrats are eligible to vote.

VIDEO: Scott Jarrett and Erika Flores from the Maricopa County Elections Department have the details.

RESOURCES:

Arizona Voter Information Portal

https://my.arizona.vote/WhereToVote.aspx?s=address

Initiative, Referendum and Recalls

https://apps.arizona.vote/info/IRR/2020-general-election/18/0

Voter Registration

https://servicearizona.com/voterRegistration

Maricopa County Elections

https://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections

Be Ballot Ready for Maricopa County Elections

https://recorder.maricopa.gov/beballotready

Frequently Asked Voting Questions

https://azsos.gov/elections