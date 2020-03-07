Expand / Collapse search

Clearing up voter confusion with Arizona's Presidential Preference Election

2020 Election
PHOENIX - The Arizona Presidential Preference Election is coming up on Tuesday, March 17 and a lot of people are still unsure about who can vote and what the results will mean.

The Presidential Preference Election [PPE] is for Democrats because Republicans and Libertarians opted out. In the PPE, voters choose who they want to see on the ballot in November. 

The Primary Election in August is an open primary where Independents, Republicans, Libertarians and Democrats are eligible to vote. 

RESOURCES:

Arizona Voter Information Portal
https://my.arizona.vote/WhereToVote.aspx?s=address

Initiative, Referendum and Recalls
https://apps.arizona.vote/info/IRR/2020-general-election/18/0

Voter Registration
https://servicearizona.com/voterRegistration

Maricopa County Elections
https://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections

Be Ballot Ready for Maricopa County Elections
https://recorder.maricopa.gov/beballotready

Frequently Asked Voting Questions
https://azsos.gov/elections