CMT Music Awards 2023: Complete winners list

Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
High Wind Warning
from MON 9:00 AM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:07 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

CMT Music Awards 2023: Complete winners list

By Janelle Ash
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
GettyImages-1250648406.jpg article

Carrie Underwood speaks onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas - The winners have been announced at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

The show – which was co-hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown – was held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Carrie Underwood performed and earned two more nominations. She is already the most awarded artist in CMT history, with 25 CMT Awards, but did not take any awards home on Sunday night.

Leading the pack in nominations at this year's award show was Lainey Wilson, with a total of four nominations. 

Fairy, Axolotl revealed on 'The Masked Singer' during ‘Country Night’

Two celebrities were unmasked during the episode’s double elimination. (Credit: FOX Entertainment)

SHANIA TWAIN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KELSEA BALLERINI AND LAINEY WILSON HEAT UP CMT MUSIC AWARDS 2023 RED CARPET

Shania Twain was honored at the ceremony as the third-ever recipient of the CMT Equal Play Award. The award is given to artists who use their platform to advocate for change in the industry and elevate the voices of those who are underrepresented in country music. 

(L-R) Shania Twain and Lainey Wilson, winner of Female Video of the Year award pose during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

Here's the complete winners list of the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Video of the year: Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson - "Heart Like A Truck"

Male video of the year: Jelly Roll – "Son Of A Sinner"

Group/Duo video of the year: Zac Brown Band - "Out in the Middle"

Breakthrough female video of the year: Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange"

Breakthrough male video of the year: Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner"

Collaborative video of the year: HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

CMT performance of the year: Cody Johnson - "‘Til You Can’t" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

CMT digital-first performance of year: Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner" (from CMT "All Accesss")

