Coast Guard rescues dog found swimming off Florida coast
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - A Coast Guard crew in southwest Florida rescued a dog they found swimming offshore Wednesday night.
The US Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach said they received a call about a dog in distress while they were out on night patrol.
Crew members used their training for recovering people in the water to retrieve the pup and safely pulled the dog on board their vessel.
The Coast Guard said they were able to return the dog to their owner.