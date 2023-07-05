Expand / Collapse search
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies at age 48

By Zen Soo
Published 
Entertainment
Associated Press
GettyImages-1289679425.jpg article

File: Singer Coco Lee attends the opening ceremony of the 3rd Hainan Island International Film Festival at Haitang Square on December 5, 2020 in Sanya, Hainan Province of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

HONG KONG - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter who had a highly successful career in Asia, has died by suicide, her siblings said Wednesday. She was 48.

The star had been suffering from depression for several years, Lee’s elder sisters Carol and Nancy Lee said in a statement posted on Facebook and Instagram, with her condition deteriorating drastically over the last few months.

"Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her," the statement read.

Lee attempted suicide at home over the weekend and she was rushed to a hospital, her sister said. They said that she was in a coma and died on Wednesday.

Lee, who was born in Hong Kong but later moved to the U.S. where she attended middle and high school, had a highly successful career in Asia as a pop singer in the 1990s and 2000s, where she was known for her powerful voice and live performances.

Lee, who was initially a Mandopop singer, branched out to release albums in Cantonese and English over her nearly 30-year career.

She was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s Mulan, and also sung the Mandarin version of the movie’s theme song Reflection.

In 2011, Lee married Bruce Rockowitz, a Canadian businessman who is the former CEO of Hong Kong supply chain company Li & Fung. While she had two stepdaughters from her marriage with Rockowitz, Lee didn't have children of her own.

"CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese," her sisters said in their post.

"We are proud of her!"

