Coconino County deputies see big spike in snow play hazard calls during New Year's weekend

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is reminding visitors to follow the law when driving up north to play in the snow after responding to a "significant" number of calls for service during the holiday season.

Over New Year's weekend, the sheriff's office responded to more than 80 snow play-related calls for service in the Flagstaff area, deputies said. Visitors were seen illegally parking to play in snow, causing traffic issues.

"While on these calls, deputies noted several public safety issues that were directly caused by overcrowding, illegally parked vehicles, and unsafely parked vehicles," officials said in a statement. "It was not uncommon for the responding deputies to be faced with hundreds of vehicles upon arriving in the areas."

Officials say five vehicles were towed, and 93 citations were issued in areas including Bellemont, Kachina Village, Fort Tuthill and the Oak Hill snow play area.

Deputies are reminding people to not pull over on the side of the road to play in snow.

