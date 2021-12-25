Arizona Snowbowl sees nearly a foot of snow on Christmas Day
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Arizona Snowbowl saw lots of snowfall on Christmas 2021.
By afternoon on Christmas Day, nearly a foot of snow fell within the last 24 hours. In the last 48 hours, nearly two feet of snow fell.
More than half of the resort's trails have opened for the season, and the remaining lifts that haven't opened, are expected to be reopened on Dec. 25.
"We now have 63% of our trails open and 100% of our lifts are expected to open today," said officials with the resort.
If you're planning on heading to the Snowbowl, remember to buy your ticket online because tickets are not being sold at the resort.
More information about visiting the Snowbowl can be found here.
Road Conditions
- Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
- az511.com
Leave prepared before heading north
After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.
Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:
- Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.
- Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.
- Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.
- Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.
- It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances
"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."
ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:
- Warm clothing and blankets
- A fully charged mobile phone and charger
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Drinking water
- Healthy snacks
- First-aid kit and necessary medications
- Ice scraper
- Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction
- Small folding shovel for snow removal
- Travel tool kit and battery cables
- Safety flares
- Plastic bags or containers for sanitation
- Road map(s)
ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.
- Get plenty of rest
- Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time
- Take frequent breaks from driving
- Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times
- Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.
- Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work
- Change your motor oil to a winter grade
- For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight
Related Stories:
- 'Tis the season, hikers! How to meet Santa on Christmas Day at Camelback Mountain
- Phoenix sets new rainfall record with winter storm bringing wet, windy weather to Arizona
- Radar system used to help detect dust storms, warn Arizona drivers
Advertisement