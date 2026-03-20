Coconino County releases list of potential measles exposure locations

The Brief Coconino County health officials say people at three locations in Page during a specific time may have been exposed to measles. The potential exposures are related to the county's first confirmed measles case of 2026.



Coconino County health officials have released a list of locations where people may have been exposed to measles.

What we know:

According to a statement released on March 20, the potential exposures are related to the first confirmed measles case of 2026. The person who tested positive for measles is a county resident, but officials did not release the person's identity.

"[Coconino County Health and Human Services] is working with state and local partners to notify individuals who have potentially been exposed to illness," read a portion of their statement on the matter.

Dig deeper:

County health officials also released a list of locations where people could have been exposed to measles. They include:

Page High School, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. on March 12

A Safeway near Elm Street and Lake Powell Boulevard in Page, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on March 12

Banner Page Hospital, from 12:40 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. on March 16

Health officials say people who were at any of the three locations during the aforementioned time should monitor for any signs or symptoms of illness. For those who were at Page High School and the Safety, they should watch for symptoms through April 2, while those at Banner Page Hospital should watch for symptoms through April 6.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Coconino County health officials say measles symptoms typically appear around seven to 12 days after exposure, but they can appear as late as 21 days. Symptoms include:

A high fever of less than 101°F

Cough

Feeling run down, achy

Red, watery eyes

Runny nose

A blotchy rash that usually starts on the face (starting at the hairline), extending down the body. It can also involve palms and soles.

Health officials say those experiencing symptoms should self-isolate, and contact their healthcare provider.