Coconino National Forest begins series of prescribed burns in northern Arizona

article

The Brief Coconino National Forest is running a series of prescribed burns starting with the Mint Fire near Munds Park. The fire is scheduled to burn through Oct. 5. Dramatic images were released by forest officials showing the results of the burn.



Ignitions for prescribed burns have some parts of the Coconino National Forest in smoke as crews work to thin out areas of heavy brush and dead trees.

Coconino National Forest is scheduled to perform 14 planned prescribed burns and they have started with the Mint West burn about 10 miles east of Munds Park, near Mormon Lake.

The National Forest released some dramatic images of the burn.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Mint Fire (Coconino National Forest photo)

The Mint West burn is scheduled to burn about 2,600 acres.

The Coconino National Forest mapped out all of their planned burns on a map here, the largest of which is scheduled to burn over 16,000 acres.

The Mint West burn is scheduled to burn through Oct. 7.