Colorado murder suspects arrested in Arizona

article

Two people wanted for murder in Colorado were arrested following a standoff at a home near the Arizona-California border.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says they were notified by Colorado authorities on June 1 that 43-year-old Toni Gurule and 42-year-old Suzzette Salyer were at a home in Topock, which is a small community north of Lake Havasu City.

"Due to the severity of the warrants and the suspects' history of non-compliance, SWAT was activated and responded to the residence," the sheriff's office said.

After the SWAT team deployed chemical agents, Gurule exited the home and was taken into custody. Salyer was taken into custody following a second deployment of chemical agents.

Both suspects were booked into a Kingman jail where they will be held until they can be extradited to Colorado.

Map of Topock