Combating isolation: How Chandler's Golden Neighbors program empowers seniors

A program is helping senior citizens in two ways: financially and by making new friends.

For seniors who live at home, it can sometimes be isolating trying to meet people their age or in need of resources that can be hard to access. This is something Priscilla Quintana, founder of Golden Neighbors, witnessed when helping her father, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

"I remember taking my father to his chemotherapy visits and just seeing the senior citizens in the room that didn't have that companion, who were often battling with how they were going to get to and from doctor visits and how they were going to pay for the therapy," Quintana said.

The Golden Neighbors program connects senior citizens in Chandler with basic resources, whether it's information on utilities, rental assistance, or even toiletries — anything to help stretch their income a little further. Quintana says she knew there was a gap in the community that needed to be filled, and many are thankful.

The Chandler-based program coordinates events every month when people can sign up to receive emails. They also bring in different organizations to teach seniors new things, like Senior Tech Pal, which gives lessons on how to set up Zoom, FaceTime calls, and use laptops.

What they're saying:

"So many of us are on our own. We don't have a lot of family around. And some of us can drive different things. We're not physically able to do different things, and we need to know what resources are out there," a participant said.

"We always have a celebration at every event, and that means that there's always food. Everybody always goes home with a goodie bag. That goodie bag is filled with donated items such as the personal hygiene items, toiletries and all kinds of goodies just to help them stretch their income a little further," Quintana said.

Quintana encourages everyone to check in on their neighbors, ask how they're doing, and if you have the means, see if there's anything you can bring them. She says it goes a long way and is the neighborly thing to do.

What you can do:

For more information about the Golden Neighbors program, head to https://www.chandleraz.gov. If you're interested in being added to their email list to receive event invitations, call 480-782-4362.