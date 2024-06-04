Late husband's comic books gifted to son stolen in home burglary, mother pleads for help

article

A grieving Nevada widow and mother is on a mission to retrieve an extensive comic book collection that belonged to her late husband but was stolen in a home burglary.

Amy Williams’ late husband, Johnny Williams Jr., died in 2022 from a heart attack.

Johnny was an avid comic book collector, a passion he shared with his brother and father. Amy said the collection contained more than 400 books with some dating back to the 1940s. Some featured "Spider-Man," "Daredevil," and "The Hulk." He even had a YouTube channel dedicated to talking about comic books.

She said Johnny wanted to pass the collection down to the couple's four-year-old son, who struggles with dyslexia.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Part of Johnny's extensive comic book collection. (Amy Williams )

"The passion for the comic books actually helped him learn how to read despite being dyslexic," Amy told FOX Television Stations. "This is just a heartbreaking loss. "

RELATED: ‘Dumped pet lions’ rescued, start new life in Africa

Amy said last month she went out of town to take care of her mother. When she returned, she realized her home was broken into, and the only items taken were the comic books.

"It has to be somebody that knew about them because just the fact that they didn't steal anything else," she continued.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Johnny and Amy Williams (Amy Williams )

Amy said she's working with North Las Vegas police, but it's proving to be a difficult case to solve.

She's working with the comic book company to find the serial numbers of the comic books in hopes they will be traced and help solve the crime.

RELATED: Pizza shop pranked with large order, saved by local business owner's generosity

She's also relying on her faith to get through the difficult time.

"I never want to pass up a chance to give God the glory He deserves," she explained. "I know that the loss I have experienced has been devastating but despite the hardships that have come from becoming a widow as a stay at home mom. God has been with me through this time. I know that I am still here because God has been with me the entire time."

The couple's son is also struggling to cope with the theft.

"He's broken. He's like, 'Those were my daddy's books and those were my books'," Amy said.

Amy said she has created a GoFundMe page. She also would like the public's help in retrieving the stolen comic books, even asking those to contact her at amycwilliams41@gmail.com.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.