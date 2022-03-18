Community gathers for event to help Phoenix artist as he fights for his life in the hospital

A long time artist in Phoenix is fighting for his life in the hospital, after he was diagnosed with ketoacidosis. Now, members of the community are rallying around Pablo Luna, in order to help him and his family.

Luna's artwork and murals have brought life and color to all corners of Phoenix.

"Art is his life in Phoenix," said Luna's sister, Lina Luna. "He loves Phoenix. He has created a huge art culture her."

Lina said many people are pulling for her brother, because his personality and art has touched their lives.

"I am overwhelmed by the amount of people that has expressed to know him is to love him. He is amazing," said Lina.

Luna was rushed to the hospital on Feb. 23 with nerve pain. Soon thereafter, he was diagnosed with diabetic ketoacidosis.

"They were telling us he wasn't going to survive that night, but he did," Lina said.

Since then, Luna has been fighting in the ICU, with little improvements. As long as he is still fighting, Lina said they will fight for him as well.

"I believe he has the will to live, the desire and power to heal himself," said Lina.

On March 19, Barrio Cafe and Frida's Garden are stepping up to hold a fundraiser for him, via an event where they will be cooking delicious food, and local artists will be selling their work. Proceeds from the event, which will take place at Barrio Cafe from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., will go towards Luna's medical bills.

In the meantime, Luna's family is holding onto hope that this love from the community will help him heal.

"I am not giving up hope yet because he is strong. He is really strong. He just needs time to rest," said Lina.

(Click here for GoFundMe)

Other Heartwarming Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app