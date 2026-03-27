Seen on TV: March 27
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Friday, March 27, 2026
Martin’s Auto Repair
- 3636 N. 16th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85016
- https://www.martinsautorepair.com/
Valley Metro
The Central Arizona Cactus and Succulent Society
Rockito Bandito's Ice Cream
- 1705 S. Greenfield Rd., # 104
- Mesa, AZ 85212
- https://www.rockitobanditosicecream.com/
JL Patisserie Phoenix on University
- 2601 S. 24th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85034
- https://jlpatisserie.com/
The Phoenix Zoo
- 455 North Galvin Parkway
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://www.phoenixzoo.org/