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Seen on TV: March 27

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Updated  March 27, 2026 5:52am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, March 27, 2026

Martin’s Auto Repair

Valley Metro

The Central Arizona Cactus and Succulent Society

Rockito Bandito's Ice Cream

JL Patisserie Phoenix on University

The Phoenix Zoo

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews