Seen on TV: March 27

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Friday, March 27, 2026

Martin’s Auto Repair

3636 N. 16th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

https://www.martinsautorepair.com/

Valley Metro

The Central Arizona Cactus and Succulent Society

Rockito Bandito's Ice Cream

1705 S. Greenfield Rd., # 104

Mesa, AZ 85212

https://www.rockitobanditosicecream.com/

JL Patisserie Phoenix on University

2601 S. 24th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

https://jlpatisserie.com/

The Phoenix Zoo

455 North Galvin Parkway

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://www.phoenixzoo.org/

Live-streamed video