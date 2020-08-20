Expand / Collapse search
Constellation Fire burns over 12,000 acres near Wickenburg

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Inciweb)

PHOENIX - Fire crews are battling the Constellation Fire, a 12,252-acre wildfire located 9 miles northeast of Wickenburg, forestry officials said.

As of August 26, the fire has been 90% contained.

Officials say two ranches in the area had been forced to evacuate.

Fire crews are responding on the ground and in the air to control the flames. There were approximately 130 personnel responding to the fire at one point.

The fire was reportedly caused by lightning.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.