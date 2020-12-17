Expand / Collapse search

Construction worker fatally struck in hit-and-run near Maricopa

By FOX 10 Staff
Gila River
Crash closes SR 347 near Casa Blanca Road

The Gila River Police Department is investigating a crash involving a tribal member on State Route 347 near Casa Blanca Road.

MARICOPA, Ariz. - Gila River police were searching Thursday for a suspect in a hit-and-run along State Route 347 north of Maricopa that left a construction worker dead.

They said the victim was working on a roadway resurfacing project in a designated construction zone when he was fatally struck about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

His name hasn’t been released yet.

Police said the suspect vehicle was described by witnesses as a small passenger car.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials said crews have been sealing pavement cracks on Interstate 10 during overnight hours.

It marks the second highway worker to be killed this year in an Arizona highway work zone.

In March, ADOT Incident Response Unit member Frank Dorizio was hit and killed by a car while helping to set up a sign that alerted drivers to pavement repairs along I-10 southeast of Phoenix.